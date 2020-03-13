Spanish PM's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, was tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The condition of both the Prime Minister and his wife are assessed as "good". Both are now in their residence, following the health authorities' advice. Spain has had over 6,250 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 illness and 193 people have died. 👓 View full article

