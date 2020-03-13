Spanish PM's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, was tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The condition of both the Prime Minister and his wife are assessed as "good". Both are now in their residence, following the health authorities' advice. Spain has had over 6,250 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 illness and 193 people have died.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report produced by Chris Dignam.