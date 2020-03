Tom Markant RT @jobsZeon69: @realDonaldTrump @derspiegel ...to secure its work exclusively. Trump is doing everything possible to get a vaccine for th… 1 minute ago

Tom Markant @realDonaldTrump @derspiegel ...to secure its work exclusively. Trump is doing everything possible to get a vaccin… https://t.co/rhLrt92jyU 2 minutes ago

Laintain😀 RT @politicususa: Donald Trump has a long record of lying about his health, so there is no reason to accept his claim that he tested negati… 2 minutes ago

Jaap Huigen RT @mcspocky: Instead of the United States "sending aid" we're "receiving aid." Thank you for being a failure, Donald tRump! #COVIDー19 #COV… 2 minutes ago

Elizabeth A Larkins RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump's day so far: - Claims he tested negative for #TrumpPlague - No one even believes him - RNC Chair Ronna McD… 3 minutes ago

Bernard Doyle Just commented on @thejournal_ie: US President Donald Trump has tested negative for Covid-19 - https://t.co/k9Gn3YiI8B 4 minutes ago

DeeCee *Team Pete for Biden 2020* RT @TeaPainUSA: Ten bucks says at least three in attendance will test positive. https://t.co/ARXZwpCZXe 5 minutes ago