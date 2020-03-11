Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: Confined to their homes, quarantined Italians sing together

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Life has come to a standstill after the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China's Wuhan city, spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. A nationwide lockdown has been instituted inItaly, which has witnessed nearly 60 per cent of the deaths due to COVID-19. On March 11, the country shut...
Italians sing out from balconies during coronavirus lockdown

Italians blocked in their homes by the coronavirus outbreak joined together to sing patriotic songs from their balconies, a defiant response to a crisis that has...
Reuters

Newgioco Group shuts 150 betting shops across Italy in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Newgioco Group (NASDAQ:NWGI), the sports betting and gaming group, has been forced to close about 150 of its betting shops across Italy in the wake of the...
Proactive Investors

