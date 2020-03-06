Global  

Coronavirus: Australia orders all arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days

BBC News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
PM Scott Morrison orders 14 days self-quarantine for anyone entering Australia from midnight.
