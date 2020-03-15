News24.com | Flat batteries: Eskom risks another default on World Bank loan Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Concerns are growing that Eskom is skirting with defaulting on its World Bank loans, which are supposed to help the power utility invest in renewable-and-emissions-reducing technologies. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this