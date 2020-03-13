Global  

Trump tests negative for coronavirus, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump tested negative for the coronavirus, his doctor said on Saturday, as the U.S. president extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to slow the spread of a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life.
