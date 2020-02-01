Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus updates: Chaos at U.S. airports as screenings cause delays

Coronavirus updates: Chaos at U.S. airports as screenings cause delays

CBS News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Passengers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport waited upward of four hours in winding lines, eliciting criticism from elected Illinois officials.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Detroit Metropolitan Airport among U.S. airports with enhanced coronavirus screenings [Video]

Detroit Metropolitan Airport among U.S. airports with enhanced coronavirus screenings

Starting Monday, people flying back to the United States from China could be rerouted.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published
Public health emergency order will stop flights from China to Boston [Video]

Public health emergency order will stop flights from China to Boston

Enhanced health screenings of passengers arriving to Boston Logan International Airport from China were due to begin "in the coming days," but may not be necessary now that passengers from the region..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:09Published

Tweets about this

espy25

Shay 🌊 RT @VIPortalINC: Coronavirus updates: Chaos at U.S. airports as screenings cause delays https://t.co/wT0ogCRxEg https://t.co/k594lVPzsT 10 minutes ago

Techinfinityli1

Techinfinitylife Coronavirus Live Updates: Chaos at U.S. Airports; Nike to Close Stores in North America https://t.co/HdLxyif35M https://t.co/DTQsrGcD42 22 minutes ago

DAnnF16

DAnnF Coronavirus Live Updates: Chaos at U.S. Airports; Vatican’s Easter Week Will Be Closed to Public - The New York Tim… https://t.co/mtw8TVeVyR 24 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Coronavirus updates: Chaos at U.S. airports as screenings cause delays https://t.co/wT0ogCRxEg https://t.co/k594lVPzsT 25 minutes ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal #Coronavirus #Updates: #Chaos at U.S. #Airports as #Screenings #Cause #Delays https://t.co/EELhn2RrBK https://t.co/xsRbOD7old 25 minutes ago

DerekJohnBryant

Derek Bryant Coronavirus Live Updates: Chaos at U.S. Airports; Vatican’s Easter Week Will Be Closed to Public https://t.co/BLS4Aw3eKq 28 minutes ago

Scumbag_Chaos

Black Magic RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: Massive lines at US airports like Chicago O'Hare have developed Saturday night as American travelers attempt to return… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.