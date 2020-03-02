Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Malta > Malta rescues 112 migrants from sinking boat

Malta rescues 112 migrants from sinking boat

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
A group of 112 North African migrants was rescued from a sinking dinghy and landed in Malta early on Sunday, supervised by troops in special protective clothing against possible coronavirus infection, authorities said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coast guard rescues 120 migrants off Turkish coast [Video]

Coast guard rescues 120 migrants off Turkish coast

Turkey's coast guard rescued around 120 migrants trying to reach a Greek island on three dinghies early on Friday after they said their passage was blocked by Greek coast guard vessels. Adam Reed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
Greek Coast Guard Pushes Refugee Boat Back to Turkey [Video]

Greek Coast Guard Pushes Refugee Boat Back to Turkey

Greek authorities are reinforcing their borders amidst an influx of Syrian migrants attempting to cross over from Turkey. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published

Tweets about this

withsecretink

With Secret Ink Malta rescues 112 North African migrants from sinking boat. https://t.co/DialWtStiI https://t.co/W5HQoi6xtn 35 minutes ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: North Africa Northernmost region of Africa France asks airlines to help citizens stuck in Moroc… https://t.co/3xJdKPZIoe 57 minutes ago

DButler1958

Donna Butler Malta rescues 112 migrants from sinking boat https://t.co/ipr0LH8CGI #Malta #Migrants #WorldNews 1 hour ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Malta rescues 112 migrants from sinking boat https://t.co/eL4IeHhDcJ 2 hours ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Malta rescues 112 migrants from sinking boat https://t.co/ESJkmqYE6X 2 hours ago

migrantsaid

MigrantsAid RT @WorldNewsClick1: Malta rescues 112 migrants from sinking boat https://t.co/QZeujuRPVs #worldnews #MSM https://t.co/Y4VGjnYK0e 2 hours ago

WorldNewsClick1

World News Click Malta rescues 112 migrants from sinking boat https://t.co/QZeujuRPVs #worldnews #MSM https://t.co/Y4VGjnYK0e 2 hours ago

HeraldNGNews

Herald Nigeria Malta rescues 112 migrants from sinking boat https://t.co/HWmKKMyW3y 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.