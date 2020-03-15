Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Moldova shuts borders, halts international flights over coronavirus - RIA

Moldova shuts borders, halts international flights over coronavirus - RIA

Reuters India Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Moldova will temporarily shut its borders and suspend all international flights from March 17 in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Sunday, Russian state news agency RIA reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: American Airlines Suspending 75% Of International Flights

American Airlines Suspending 75% Of International Flights 01:10

 The airline says it will suspend 75% of its long-haul international flights as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The phased suspension begins Monday and will last through at least May 6. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.