Amid coronavirus pandemic, CTV News makes 24-hour news channels widely available

CTV News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Amid a rapidly changing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Canada's most-trusted news organization CTV News wants to ensure Canadians are informed with the most up-to-date breaking news. CTV News' 24-hour news channels, CTV News Channel and CP24, are now available for free preview through participating TV service providers, until April 17.
