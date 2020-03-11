India proposes regional fund to fight coronavirus as cases exceed 100
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () India proposed setting up an emergency fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak in South Asia on Sunday, with New Delhi offering $10 million to get it going, as the number of confirmed infections in the country rose past 100.
As the number of positive coronavirus cases cross 80 in India, several states have taken precautionary measures. States have shutting down schools and other educational institutions. Delhi schools and movie theatres were shut till 31 March. Several other states including Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh,...
Air India flight carrying evacuated Indians from Italy reached Delhi on March 15. The special flight took off from Milan carrying 211 Indian students & 8 others. They will be quarantined for 14 days at..
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases — one each from Delhi and Rajasthan — being reported,...