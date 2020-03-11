Global  

India proposes regional fund to fight coronavirus as cases exceed 100

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
India proposed setting up an emergency fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak in South Asia on Sunday, with New Delhi offering $10 million to get it going, as the number of confirmed infections in the country rose past 100.
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: India battles coronavirus: How states are dealing with COVID-19 crisis

India battles coronavirus: How states are dealing with COVID-19 crisis 02:38

 As the number of positive coronavirus cases cross 80 in India, several states have taken precautionary measures. States have shutting down schools and other educational institutions. Delhi schools and movie theatres were shut till 31 March. Several other states including Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh,...

