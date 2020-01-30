Coronavirus: Germany to close borders with France, Austria and Switzerland to contain spread of Covid-19 and panic-buying

Global  

Germany will close its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland from Monday, according to the German newspaper Bild.
Coronavirus latest: Germany partially closes borders with 5 countries

Germany has imposed controls at its borders with France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria and Denmark in an effort to combat the SARS-COV-2 pandemic. Follow DW...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaSeattlePI.com

Austria sets border checks with Switzerland, bans more flights over coronavirus

Austria will introduce border checks with Switzerland and Liechtenstein and ban flight connections with France, Spain and Switzerland to slow the spread of...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

