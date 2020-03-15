Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Sheikh Abdullah expresses UAE's support to Iran over Covid-19 pandemic

Sheikh Abdullah expresses UAE's support to Iran over Covid-19 pandemic

Khaleej Times Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of collective work and efforts to survive such global challenges.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

300zx9

300zx RT @SultanAlQassemi: This is when I am most proud of the UAE. ❤️ https://t.co/9vgTL5KI5V 8 minutes ago

Marc_F_Martinez

Marc Martinez The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and his Iranian counterpart Zarif talked on the phone… https://t.co/tuh37m6Xh9 29 minutes ago

JorgWojahn

Jörg Wojahn 🇪🇺 Bemerkenswert & vorbildlich: Emergency medical supplies were flown from the Emirates to Iran to help doctors stem t… https://t.co/1y6aKTbRX2 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.