Sheikh Abdullah expresses UAE's support to Iran over Covid-19 pandemic Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of collective work and efforts to survive such global challenges. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 300zx RT @SultanAlQassemi: This is when I am most proud of the UAE. ❤️ https://t.co/9vgTL5KI5V 8 minutes ago Marc Martinez The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and his Iranian counterpart Zarif talked on the phone… https://t.co/tuh37m6Xh9 29 minutes ago Jörg Wojahn 🇪🇺 Bemerkenswert & vorbildlich: Emergency medical supplies were flown from the Emirates to Iran to help doctors stem t… https://t.co/1y6aKTbRX2 37 minutes ago