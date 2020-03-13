Global  

Coronavirus: Dutch to close all schools, bars and restaurants

Independent Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The Netherlands is to close all schools, bars and restaurants as it steps up measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, national broadcaster NOS reported.
News video: Greece extends coronavirus shutdown to coffee shops, bars, museums and restaurants

Greece extends coronavirus shutdown to coffee shops, bars, museums and restaurants 03:20

 Authorities in Greece have extended measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, shutting down shops, cafes, bars, malls and restaurants.

Coronavirus affecting local schools and the common council [Video]

Coronavirus affecting local schools and the common council

Celeste Friend, a member of the Utica Common Council 3rd Ward, joins us for Newstalk to tell us about how the Coronavirus is affecting local schools and the common council.

Arizona schools debate closing or opening [Video]

Arizona schools debate closing or opening

Mesa public schools one of few vowing to stay open.

Netherlands to close schools, restaurants in coronavirus fight

The Netherlands will close all schools, cafes, restaurants and sport clubs nationwide, the government decided on Sunday, in its most far-reaching moves yet to...
Spain declares emergency as coronavirus shuts down parades, schools, shops

Major Spanish regions shut shops, bars and restaurants, car plants ground to a halt and Easter parades were cancelled as Spain prepared to enter a 15-day state...
