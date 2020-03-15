Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ireland > Last orders...Irish pubs close voluntarily after health outcry

Last orders...Irish pubs close voluntarily after health outcry

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Bars across Ireland are closing voluntarily to curb the spread of coronavirus after videos of singing in packed Dublin venues on Saturday sparked anger on social media and the threat of an outright ban.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

St Patrick's Day silence in Dublin amid coronavirus spread [Video]

St Patrick's Day silence in Dublin amid coronavirus spread

A sign announcing the cancellation of a St Patrick's Day parade in Athy, Co Kildare, due to coronavirus, and Dublin's Temple Bar is effectively deserted after pubs were urged to close because of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
California Gov. Newsom Orders Bars, Nightclubs, Wineries Closed; Home Isolation Of All Seniors [Video]

California Gov. Newsom Orders Bars, Nightclubs, Wineries Closed; Home Isolation Of All Seniors

Bars, nightclubs, wineries and brew pubs across California have been ordered to close Sunday, while all seniors have been told to isolate at home as health officials seek to limit the continuing spread..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:36Published

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.