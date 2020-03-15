Haiti considers closing borders to prevent coronavirus entry Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Haiti is considering closing its airports and ports to travelers as well as the border with the neighboring Dominican Republic in order to prevent the entry of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe said on Twitter on Sunday. 👓 View full article

