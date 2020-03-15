Global  

Coronavirus: Spain reports 2000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Spain reports 2000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hoursThe coronavirus pandemic continues to affect public life around the world, with more travel restrictions, more closures and rapidly growing caseloads in Europe, the new hotspot of the global outbreak.The death toll in Spain, which...
News video: Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News 03:30

 MUMBAI POLICE HAVE ISSUED AN ORDER PROHIBITING TOURS INVOLVING A GROUP OF PEOPLE TRAVELLING TOGETHER TO A FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC DESTINATION BY PRIVATE OPERATORS AFTER THE NO. OF CASES IN THE STATE REACHED 31. A DAY BEFORE THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS TO FACE A FLOOR TEST IN THE...

