Italy hits one-day record with 368 new coronavirus deaths: official data

Zee News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Italy on Sunday recorded 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, its highest one-day increase to date, taking the total to 1,809, the most outside China, official data showed.
