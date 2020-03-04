Global  

Trump considering 'full pardon' for disgraced ex-aide Michael Flynn

Independent Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump has revealed he is considering a "full pardon" for Michael Flynn, his first national security adviser, who admitted making false statements to the FBI.
 President Trump tweeted about Michael Flynn.

President Donald Trump said Sunday he's "strongly considering" pardoning his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

It took President Donald Trump no time at all Wednesday morning to tweet his glee over the end of Michael Bloomberg&apos;s campaign.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is considering a full pardon for his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to...
Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he is "strongly considering" a full pardon for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
CTV News

