Norwegian university bashes US in coronavirus travel guidance
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () A Norwegian university bashed the United States in a Saturday Facebook message that encouraged its students who are studying in countries with “poorly developed health services and infrastructure” to return home to reduce their chances of contracting the coronavirus.
