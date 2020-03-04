Global  

Norwegian university bashes US in coronavirus travel guidance

FOXNews.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
A Norwegian university bashed the United States in a Saturday Facebook message that encouraged its students who are studying in countries with “poorly developed health services and infrastructure” to return home to reduce their chances of contracting the coronavirus.
News video: Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Waves Of Layoffs

Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Waves Of Layoffs 00:36

 Companies around the world are laying off workers as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold. According to Business Insider, demand in industries from travel to events has declined sharply. Norwegian airline said Thursday it is temporarily laying off up to 50% of its workforce across all departments. The...

South Florida Universities Give Update On Coronavirus Plans [Video]

South Florida Universities Give Update On Coronavirus Plans

St. Thomas remains open, FIU has suspended its study abroad program and Barry University has implemented travel restrictions.

Travel cancellation policies amid coronavirus fears [Video]

Travel cancellation policies amid coronavirus fears

Concerns over the coronavirus may have you thinking twice about that vacation you’ve been looking to book, but a local travel agency says they are seeing airlines and cruise lines loosen restrictions..

Ohio State suspends in-person classes, international travel amid coronavirus scare

Ohio State University has suspended all in-person classes through March over coronavirus concerns, the university announced Monday night. It is also canceling...
Norwegian Air scraps 3,000 flights, plans layoffs due to coronavirus

Norwegian Air will lay off staff and cut around 3,000 flights as the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak sends shockwaves across the travel industry.
