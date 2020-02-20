Global  

Nigeria gas explosion kills at least 15: emergency services

Japan Today Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
A gas explosion in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Sunday killed at least 15 people, injured many more and destroyed around 50 buildings, emergency services said. Houses, trucks,…
Recent related videos from verified sources

Emergency services on the scene of US embassy blast in Tunisia [Video]

Emergency services on the scene of US embassy blast in Tunisia

Emergency services were seen at the scene of an alleged suicide bombing near the US embassy in Tunis today (March 6). It was reported by local media that a man blew himself up close to the embassy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:00Published
Emergency services search for wreckage of helicopter that crashed near US military base in Thailand [Video]

Emergency services search for wreckage of helicopter that crashed near US military base in Thailand

Rescue teams were tonight (February 20) searching for the burning wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in the Thai jungle close to a U.S. military training base. Thai military chiefs said they do..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Lagos gas blast kills 15, destroys several buildings, Nigerian officials say

An explosion at a gas processing plant on Sunday killed at least 15 people and destroyed about 50 buildings after a fire broke out in a suburb of Lagos,...
Reuters Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times

Nigeria: Fatal Lagos Explosion Caused By Truck Hitting Gas Cylinders - NNPC

[Premium Times] The explosion that rocked parts of Lagos on Sunday occurred when a truck hit some gas cylinders in the area, the Nigerian National Petroleum...
allAfrica.com

