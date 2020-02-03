Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance

Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance

BBC News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
King Felipe cancels an annual allowance of €194,000 for his scandal-hit father Juan Carlos.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

King Felipe VI leads state opening of Spanish parliament in Madrid [Video]

King Felipe VI leads state opening of Spanish parliament in Madrid

Spain's two parliamentary Houses met together for the formal state opening by King Felipe VI. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Spain's King Felipe VI renounces inheritance from father amid financial scandal

1
euronews Also reported by •BBC NewsSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesBelfast TelegraphSydney Morning Herald

Spain's King Felipe & Queen Letizia Share Their Coronavirus Test Results

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have shared their test results with media after being tested for the Covid-19 Coronavirus. The reigning monarchs of the...
Just Jared Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesSydney Morning Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

citizen4212

citizen42 BBC News - #qanon Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance https://t.co/G1l16w7Ch8 2 minutes ago

qbayyinah91

Qadriany B (Ririn) Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance https://t.co/jPk1yDbX1x 5 minutes ago

FarkasI5515

Farkas István BBC News - Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance https://t.co/gCAlQn0o27 5 minutes ago

dealsmonkey

Nelly L RT Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance https://t.co/70tVz1no8R 5 minutes ago

kwamekyeibafour

Kwame Kyei Baffour RT @BBCWorld: Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance https://t.co/yFAh5GS9cW 5 minutes ago

noSunOnSunday_

göttingen RT @BBCNews: Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance https://t.co/fLC3pjz47s 5 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance https://t.co/GhyKkXhhxA https://t.co/tveNjuWgCx 6 minutes ago

Vernon_CG

Fernando Spain’s King Felipe VI renounces inheritance from father amid financial scandal | Euronews https://t.co/YUJgItF5xT 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.