Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Saudi Aramco Reports 21% Profit-Drop For 2019

Saudi Aramco Reports 21% Profit-Drop For 2019

Eurasia Review Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco has announced a sharp drop in its 2019 profit, falling well below expectations and coming a week after a reported oil dispute between Moscow and Riyadh sent oil prices plunging.

The report, published by Aramco, showed that the company’s full-year 2019 net profit amounted to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Aramco shares open 10% lower as the oil price crumbles

Shares in Saudi Aramco plunged 10% in opening trade on Monday, following a sharp drop in oil prices after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling prices for...
Reuters Also reported by •OilPrice.comWorldNews

Formula 1 signs partnership with Saudi state energy giant Aramco

Formula 1 has announced a multi-year partnership deal with Saudi Arabian state energy and chemicals giant Aramco, as talks continue over the possibility of a...
Autosport


Tweets about this

MUHAMMA31480689

MUHAMMAD HAMZA RT @SputnikInt: Saudi Aramco reports fall of more than 20% in net profit in 2019 https://t.co/IIkazuxbns 20 minutes ago

Nasser22820844

Nasser RT @AnujChopra: #Saudi Aramco reports a nearly 21 percent drop in 2019 net profit due to lower crude prices and production levels, in its f… 5 hours ago

SeeNewsNet

SeeNews.net #Business :: Saudi Aramco Reports Fall of More Than 20% in Net Profit in 2019 - https://t.co/kOM9r1mIQl https://t.co/tZav1bAyHE 7 hours ago

ErnestScheyder

Ernest Scheyder RT @ronbousso1: Hard times in the #oil world, but ⁦@Aramco⁩ sticks to lofty dividend target. Aramco reports 21% drop in 2019 profit; cuts… 8 hours ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik Saudi Aramco reports fall of more than 20% in net profit in 2019 https://t.co/IIkazuxbns 10 hours ago

MumbaiPressNews

Mumbai Press New post: Saudi Aramco reports 20.6% drop in 2019 profit https://t.co/32YbZ3EqAU 10 hours ago

rnpanday

r.n.panday RT @bsindia: Saudi Aramco reported 20.6% drop in net profit for 2019 due to low oil prices and production levels #SaudiAramco #aramco #C… 11 hours ago

AbdelghaniHenni

Abdelghani Henni .@Saudi_Aramco posted a 21% YoY drop in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 330.7bln in 2019, due to lower #oil p… https://t.co/RZXE6YNtyl 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.