Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 724

Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Nearly 4,600 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in Iran as of Sunday, the Health Ministry announced, saying the death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak has reached 724.
Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor announced at a press conference on Sunday that 113 people have died of COVID-19 in the country...
Iranian Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Monday that 2,394 people out of 7,161 patients infected with coronavirus have recovered, adding... Eurasia Review Also reported by •Reuters •FOXNews.com •SBS •News24 •Hindu