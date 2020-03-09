Global  

Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 724

Eurasia Review Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Nearly 4,600 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in Iran as of Sunday, the Health Ministry announced, saying the death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak has reached 724.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor announced at a press conference on Sunday that 113 people have died of COVID-19 in the country...
 It is the hardest-hit nation in the Middle East with nearly 14,000 confirmed cases.

Coronavirus and the Black Death: Fake news and xenophobia show we haven’t learned from our past

Although some media outlets have begun referring to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus as a “modern plague”, the threat of COVID-19 remains negligible...
The Next Web Also reported by •Reuters

