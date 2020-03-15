Global  

U.S. Offered 'Large Sum' to German Company for Access to Coronavirus Vaccine Research, German Officials Say

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
BERLIN — The Trump administration attempted to persuade a German firm developing a possible vaccine for coronavirus to move its research work to the United States, German officials said, raising fears in Berlin that President Donald Trump was trying to assure that any inoculation would be available first, and perhaps exclusively, in the United States. […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Berlin trying to block U.S. interest in firm working on coronavirus vaccine

Berlin trying to block U.S. interest in firm working on coronavirus vaccine 02:26

 Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

