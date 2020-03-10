Global  

CBSA employee at Toronto Pearson tests positive for COVID-19

Monday, 16 March 2020
A Canada Border Services Agency employee at Toronto Pearson has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency says.
News video: Commerce Hotel & Casino Employee Presumed Positive For COVID-19

Commerce Hotel & Casino Employee Presumed Positive For COVID-19 00:17

 An employee of the Commerce Hotel & Casino has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. Leslie Marin reports.

