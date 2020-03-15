Global  

US Fed cuts interest rates to near zero to combat Covid-19

Khaleej Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Fed's surprise announcement signaled its rising concern that the viral outbreak will depress economic growth
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic

Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic 01:06

 Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic It is the second time in the past two weeks that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve cut interest rates. The rates are the lowest since the financial crisis of 2008. The lowered rates are an attempt by the Fed to stabilize the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates [Video]

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates

In an emergency meeting, the US Federal Reserve made the decision to cut rates to near 0% in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:21Published
Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific' [Video]

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to zero as part of wide-ranging emergency intervention

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve announced on Sunday that it would drop interest rates to zero and buy at least $700 billion in government and mortgage-related...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Business InsiderMotley FoolTechCrunchMediaiteIndependentNPRcbs4.comReutersNYTimes.com

Fed cuts rates and NYC, LA close restaurants to fight coronavirus

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another...
Reuters Also reported by •TechCrunchNPRcbs4.comNYTimes.com

mahukuota

Mathew RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to near zero 27 seconds ago

lecksicon

kate RT @nprpolitics: The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate to near zero in response to the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/eoBI68qxQV 3 minutes ago

stuntifyouwant

Pop Pop Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to near zero in attempt to prop up US economy https://t.co/FwgVgZs7jv 8 minutes ago

ForumGun

InternationalGunForum Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Near Zero https://t.co/U7Usc5s6qa #International gun forum 8 minutes ago

majid7_abdul

majid abdul RT @FirstSquawk: FED CUTS INTEREST RATES TO NEAR ZERO IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, RISKS TO ECONOMIC OUTLOOK 9 minutes ago

Gehrig_Leary

Gehrig Leary Fed cuts interest rates to near zero in response to #coronavirus. Balance sheet to expand by $700B from its current… https://t.co/RGsOo0ncHR 12 minutes ago

LabRatzXRP

XRP-Q RT @cryptowhale: BREAKING NEWS: US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to near zero. Wow! 14 minutes ago

neiljohnsonza

Neil Johnson Fed Cuts Rates To Near Zero As Coronavirus Rips Through Economy https://t.co/VVu8eEqqp8 16 minutes ago

