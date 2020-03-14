Global  

City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over COVID-19

CTV News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Calgary officials held a news conference at 8:45 p.m. to update the public on its response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
 President Trump's nation emergency declaration Friday should improve the ability of state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, providing up to $50 billion in federal aid to combat the global pandemic.

