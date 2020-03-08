Global  

Top US Disease Expert Backs Nationwide Lockdown

Monday, 16 March 2020
The United States’ top infectious disease expert says he would favor a national lockdown to stop further spread of the coronavirus — the same kind of drastic step some hard-hit countries have taken. 

Chief of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN Sunday he would like to...
