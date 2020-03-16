News24.com | Coronavirus: Political parties, medical association welcome Ramaphosa's decisive moves Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Cyril Ramaphosa's delayed announcement of a travel ban and a national state of disaster has been welcomed by political parties and a professional body of doctors. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this °Ta Msiyana™° RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Coronavirus: Political parties, medical association welcome Ramaphosa's decisive moves https://t.co/L… 24 minutes ago crisis2peace.org_SV Coronavirus: Political parties, medical association welcome Ramaphosa's decisive moves | News24 https://t.co/TK9aCdtPl1 31 minutes ago News24 https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Coronavirus: Political parties, medical association welcome Ramaphosa's decisive moves https://t.co/Lco2aaE1rj 47 minutes ago