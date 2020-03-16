Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | Coronavirus: Political parties, medical association welcome Ramaphosa's decisive moves

News24.com | Coronavirus: Political parties, medical association welcome Ramaphosa's decisive moves

News24 Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
President Cyril Ramaphosa's delayed announcement of a travel ban and a national state of disaster has been welcomed by political parties and a professional body of doctors.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

msiyana04

°Ta Msiyana™° RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Coronavirus: Political parties, medical association welcome Ramaphosa's decisive moves https://t.co/L… 24 minutes ago

crisis2peace_SV

crisis2peace.org_SV Coronavirus: Political parties, medical association welcome Ramaphosa's decisive moves | News24 https://t.co/TK9aCdtPl1 31 minutes ago

News24

News24 https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Coronavirus: Political parties, medical association welcome Ramaphosa's decisive moves https://t.co/Lco2aaE1rj 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.