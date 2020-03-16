Global  

Sudbury, Ont. CRA employees told to stay home: sources

CTV News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Some employees at the Canadian Revenue Agency’s Sudbury tax centre are being told to stay home from work effective Monday, March 16, sources tell CTV News.
