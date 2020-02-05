Hindus Gather, Drink Cow Urine to Combat COVID-19 Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Hundreds of Hindus gathered in a "cow urine drinking party" in an effort to ward off the Hundreds of Hindus gathered in a "cow urine drinking party" in an effort to ward off the coronavirus 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources We Drink Cow Urine



We Drink Cow Urine Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:13 Published on February 5, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this