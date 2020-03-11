Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Visits to long-term care homes and other facilities restricted due to COVID-19

Visits to long-term care homes and other facilities restricted due to COVID-19

TheSpec.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Visits to long-term care homes and other facilities restricted due to COVID-19Long-term care homes and residential treatment centres started restricting visits on Saturday after Ontario’s chief medical officer of health recommended they only allow “essential visitors” in an effort to combat the threat posed by COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Records rate Life Care Center of Kansas City 'below average'

Records rate Life Care Center of Kansas City 'below average' 01:42

 Government records show the long-term facility where a deceased man who tested positive for COVID-19 resided was "below average" compared to other care facilities.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Talking parrot performs a relaxing yoga session [Video]

Talking parrot performs a relaxing yoga session

Einstein the Texan talking parrot would make an excellent yoga instructor! First, he asked if you'd like a treat which is very kind. Then, watch as he balances on one foot and stretches his leg...

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:42Published
Cost of Care: Can virtual doctor's visits work as well as the real thing? [Video]

Cost of Care: Can virtual doctor's visits work as well as the real thing?

Cost of Care: Can virtual doctor's visits work as well as the real thing?

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Florida Limits Nursing Homes Visits Over Coronavirus Concerns

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis placed limits on who can visit nursing homes and other assisted living facilities in the state.
cbs4.com Also reported by •CTV NewsCBS NewsSeattle Timesbizjournals

Coronavirus a "perfect KILLING machine" for the elderly

(Natural News) The new coronavirus sweeping across the world is “the perfect killing machine” for the elderly and the infirm, the head of a U.S. nursing...
NaturalNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BobMakenzie1

MR. Bob Makenzie RT @jkenney: Another change from today’s #COVID19AB update 👇 Only essential visits are recommended for continuing & long-term care homes.… 39 minutes ago

KathrynBrito

Kathryn Brito, PT, DPT RT @DunnSdunn2: First, do no harm. Reduce community exposure by cancelling non-urgent/emergent F2F visits, sign up to help our colleagues… 3 hours ago

RobMoorePayLess

Rob Moore @danielrskinner I was happy to see the Governor act swiftly in reducing then quickly prohibiting visits to long-ter… https://t.co/9tfHXYANgb 3 hours ago

PersephoneBasil

Persephone Basilissa RT @DocJeffD: Any US communities without robust testing and wondering if there is COVID-19 should look closely for cases at their long term… 4 hours ago

Darcares

Darlene RT @YourAlberta: Only essential visits to continuing and long-term care facilities in Alberta are recommended at this time. Family and frie… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.