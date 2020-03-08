Global  

France struggling to curb rate of coronavirus pandemic, health official says

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
France is struggling to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, its top health official Jerome Salomon said on Monday, as authorities consider whether to implement a partial lockdown.
Iran reports 113 more deaths, says worsening outbreak could strain health facilities

Iran's official leading the nation's response to the new coronavirus acknowledges that the pandemic could overwhelm health facilities in his country.
Americans at risk from coronavirus may need to avoid crowds, health official warns

Americans, especially those who are vulnerable, may need to stop attending big gatherings as the coronavirus spreads through U.S. communities, a top health...
