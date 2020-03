Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nearly two decades after the Roman Catholic priest-abuse scandal exploded in the U.S. in 2002, only one church official has ever gone to prison over it: Monsignor William Lynn, the longtime secretary for clergy in the Philadelphia archdiocese. After an appeals court found his sweeping 2012 trial flawed and his conviction was […] 👓 View full article