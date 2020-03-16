Global  

Malaysia virus cases jump to 553, most linked to big Islamic gathering

Reuters India Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Nearly two-thirds of Malaysia's 553 coronavirus cases have been linked to an Islamic gathering, making Malaysia Southeast Asia's worst-affected country and prompting a warning from the prime minister of "big news" on Monday to contain the epidemic.
Malaysia bans mass gatherings, shuts most businesses

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s leader announced on Monday a drastic two-week lockdown in the country following a sharp spike in the number of virus...
Seattle Times

