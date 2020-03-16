Global  

CDC Calls For Gatherings Of 50 People Or More To Be Canceled

Monday, 16 March 2020
CDC Calls For Gatherings Of 50 People Or More To Be CanceledWatch VideoThe CDC is advising that gatherings of 50 people or more in the U.S. be canceled, amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

According to health officials, large events or gatherings, such as conferences, festivals and weddings, can contribute to the spread of the virus. The CDC is asking that these types of...
News video: CDC Recommends Ban on Gatherings of 50 or More People

CDC Recommends Ban on Gatherings of 50 or More People 00:59

 CDC Recommends Ban on Gatherings of 50 or More People The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) made the extraordinary recommendation on Sunday. It is recommending the suspension of public gatherings remain in effect for eight weeks. CDC Statement, via NPR News Such gatherings include "conferences,...

CDC Recommends Suspending Gatherings Of 50 Or More People For The Next 8 Weeks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is warning against events like "conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and...
NPR Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.combizjournalsUSATODAY.comIndependentSBSFOXNews.com

New Zealand PM bans mass gatherings, says impact of coronavirus on economy will be significant

WELLINGTON (Reuters) prim - New Zealand banned gatherings of 500 people or more on Monday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and Prime Minister Jacinda...
Reuters Also reported by •IndependentFOXNews.com

