CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce some international flights will be rerouted to Montreal, Toronto, Calgary or Vancouver.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Erin RT @ctvottawa: CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce some international flights will be rerouted to Montreal, To… 1 minute ago Lori King RT @ctv_jon: Only four Canadian airports will receive international flights to better screen for #COVID19 - PM Trudeau to announce internat… 2 minutes ago PeoplePlanetProfitLP PM Trudeau to announce international flight restrictions https://t.co/cPmJwqslxd Should have been done weeks ago.… https://t.co/3lvW0dydve 2 minutes ago Daniel Cress #BREAKING: PM Trudeau to announce international flight restrictions https://t.co/e09KpEMQp3 2 minutes ago Pure Country 91.7 RT @CTVNewsNorthern: CTV News has learned @JustinTrudeau will announce some international flights will be rerouted to Montreal, Toronto, Ca… 3 minutes ago TanGyal RT @CTVToronto: JUST IN: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce some international flights will be rerouted to Montreal, Toronto, Calg… 3 minutes ago CTV News Northern Ontario CTV News has learned @JustinTrudeau will announce some international flights will be rerouted to Montreal, Toronto,… https://t.co/8ChrSuAu6f 3 minutes ago cassandra RT @CTVMontreal: PM Trudeau to announce international flight restrictions https://t.co/Ua0fsTFGcr https://t.co/a3aIbN0Kgd 4 minutes ago