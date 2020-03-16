Global  

PM Trudeau to announce international flight restrictions

CTV News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce some international flights will be rerouted to Montreal, Toronto, Calgary or Vancouver.
