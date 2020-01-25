Clinical Trial For Coronavirus Vaccine Will Begin Monday
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Watch VideoA clinical trial for a possible coronavirus vaccine is reportedly about to begin.
An anonymous government official told the Associated Press the trial's first participant will receive an experimental dose of the vaccine Monday. It's taking place at a Kaiser Permanente research facility in Seattle and is being...
