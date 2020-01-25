Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Clinical Trial For Coronavirus Vaccine Will Begin Monday

Clinical Trial For Coronavirus Vaccine Will Begin Monday

Newsy Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Clinical Trial For Coronavirus Vaccine Will Begin MondayWatch VideoA clinical trial for a possible coronavirus vaccine is reportedly about to begin.

An anonymous government official told the Associated Press the trial's first participant will receive an experimental dose of the vaccine Monday. It's taking place at a Kaiser Permanente research facility in Seattle and is being...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Clinical Trial For Coronavirus Vaccine Will Begin Monday

Clinical Trial For Coronavirus Vaccine Will Begin Monday 00:57

 An anonymous government official told the Associated Press the trial's first participant will receive an experimental dose of the vaccine Monday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan Coronavirus Vaccine Could Take Years [Video]

Wuhan Coronavirus Vaccine Could Take Years

Several biotech companies have rolled out plans to develop vaccines. This would be to protect against the Wuhan, China coronavirus reports Business Insider. This move is made with support from global..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. clinical trial for coronavirus vaccine to begin Monday: AP

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed...
Reuters

First U.S. clinical human trial of potential coronavirus vaccine set to start Monday

A human clinical trial of a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus will begin on Monday, the AP reports. The trial, which will test the effects of an...
TechCrunch


Tweets about this

jimdwrench

James Hawkins RT @ophidianpilot: First U.S. clinical human trial of potential coronavirus vaccine set to start Monday https://t.co/f8yDHgSCac 17 seconds ago

12emma30

Emma Huang RT @nxthompson: The science is moving forward. But there is a long, long way to go. "The first participant in a clinical trial for a vacci… 1 minute ago

primfreak

Not a Drunken Hag Resister RT @77WABCradio: According to multiple reports, the first participant in a clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the #coronavirus… 2 minutes ago

freelancer1a2b

# RT @DrDenaGrayson: 👏🏼AWESOME👏🏼 The 1st clinical trial of a potential #vaccine for #coronavirus will start TOMORROW in #Seattle. Although… 2 minutes ago

APK_musicreview

Adam Knight RT @MrRJHolland: The first participant in a clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new #coronavirus will receive an experiment… 2 minutes ago

ksaust

Kristine S Austin RT @Yamiche: ICYMI: The first participant in a clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus will receive an experime… 2 minutes ago

andrzejbaldin

andrzej baldin First U.S. clinical human trial of potential coronavirus vaccine set to start Monday. Could there be a workable vac… https://t.co/zaB2Hr8MiE 3 minutes ago

WTRF7News

WTRF 7News A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday, according… https://t.co/CMz6TmlOPS 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.