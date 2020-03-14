Canada toughens coronavirus screening for visitors, Trudeau to unveil further measures
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Canada imposed tougher screening requirements for visitors on Monday in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, hours before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was due to unveil further measures.
Asked whether Canada might shut its frontiers to the United States, Trudeau said: "We have taken some very strong measures and we are not taking anything off the...