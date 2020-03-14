Global  

Canada toughens coronavirus screening for visitors, Trudeau to unveil further measures

Monday, 16 March 2020
Canada imposed tougher screening requirements for visitors on Monday in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, hours before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was due to unveil further measures.
News video: Canada Mulls Closing Borders

Canada Mulls Closing Borders 00:36

 Canada is considering closing its borders or forcing people arriving from abroad to go into self-isolation. According to Reuters, it's hoped such measures would help combat a coronavirus outbreak there. We have taken some very strong measures and we are not taking anything off the table. Canadian...

Justin Trudeau: Canada not ruling out closing US border due to coronavirus

Justin Trudeau: Canada not ruling out closing US border due to coronavirusAsked whether Canada might shut its frontiers to the United States, Trudeau said: "We have taken some very strong measures and we are not taking anything off the...
Trudeau says border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion

The federal government will discuss whether stricter border measures must be implemented to halt the spread of COVID-19 in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...
