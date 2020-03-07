Global  

Ontario confirms 32 new cases of COVID-19 bringing provincial total to 177

CTV News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Thirty-two new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Ontario, bringing the provincial total to 177, including five recoveries.
News video: Fond du Lac County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 11 total

Fond du Lac County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 11 total 01:58

 Wisconsin's number of confirmed COVID-19 or coronavirus, cases keeps growing. Fond du Lac County had the biggest jump with 5 new cases from over the weekend bringing their total positive cases to 11.

