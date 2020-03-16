Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion for Antitrust Issues

France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion for Antitrust Issues

NYTimes.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The fine comes as the iPhone maker deals with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

French Agency Hits Apple with Record $1.2B Fine Over Anti-Competition Practices [Video]

French Agency Hits Apple with Record $1.2B Fine Over Anti-Competition Practices

Apple has been hit with France’s largest-ever anti-competition fine of $1.2 billion. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

French antitrust regulator fines Apple $1.2 billion

France's competition watchdog on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple 1.1 billion euros ($ 1.23 billion), saying it was guilty of anti-competitive behavior towards...
Reuters

French antitrust body fines Apple 1.1 billion euros for anti-competitive behavior

France's competition watchdog on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple 1.1 billion euros for anti-competitive behavior in its distribution network and an abuse of...
Reuters


Tweets about this

zwelch82

Stefan Csoka RT @MacRumors: French Regulators Fine Apple $1.2 Billion for Anti-Competitive Behavior https://t.co/wRYjuEGsYI by @waxeditorial https://t.c… 4 seconds ago

spacetimeltd

#Bernie#FreeJulian#Extinction#DitchMitch#M4A RT @Reuters: French antitrust regulator fines Apple $1.2 billion https://t.co/w6Mhu1WfDm https://t.co/wwS4FV3oH1 3 minutes ago

clandersen

Owl the Gnus.... RT @Hadas_Gold: France fines Apple $1.2 billion for antitrust violations https://t.co/vUX5I3NSu6 6 minutes ago

Dallas4Bernie

CelesteHolmes🌹 RT @CorpCrimeReport: France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion for Antitrust Issues https://t.co/bOzP3A9r3m 6 minutes ago

TPPNewsOfficial

The Pakistan Post France Fines Tech Giant Apple Record $1.2 Billion – Antitrust Authorities https://t.co/XQ833vj9tJ https://t.co/bAMoyz7mqF 13 minutes ago

TechLeadersInfo

John France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion for Antitrust Issues. From @nytimes: https://t.co/YqR86AZXZT https://t.co/g8RkerWuqt 17 minutes ago

CorpCrimeReport

Russell Mokhiber France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion for Antitrust Issues https://t.co/bOzP3A9r3m 30 minutes ago

CapitaineJan

Ingenious Captain ⚓ RT @CTVNews: France fines Apple US$1.2 billion for anti-competitive acts https://t.co/BFsNCJj9jE 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.