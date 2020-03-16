LEGO Bricks Could Survive In Ocean For Up To 1,300 Years

A LEGO brick could survive in the ocean for as many as 1,300 years, according to new research. A study led by the University of Plymouth examined the extent to which items of the ever-popular children’s toy were worn down in the marine environment. By measuring the mass of individual bricks found on beaches against ...



