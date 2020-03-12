Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trudeau closes Canada border to non-citizens.

Trudeau closes Canada border to non-citizens.

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country’s border to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trudeau announced the move outside his residence, where is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus. Trudeau also said he will restrict flights […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus 00:56

 Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus Sophie Grégoire Trudeau experienced mild, flu-like symptoms that prompted her to get tested on Wednesday. She recently returned to Canada from a trip to London. Sophie Trudeau, via 'The Wall Street Journal' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days. His wife, Sophie, recently returned from London and tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms [Video]

Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over concerns of contracting the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, the news comes after Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, got..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trudeau says border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion

The federal government will discuss whether stricter border measures must be implemented to halt the spread of COVID-19 in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...
CP24

Canada: Trudeau stays at home after wife’s flu-like symptoms

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms. Trudeau’s office said...
Seattle Times Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

thecultureproof

'The Culture-proof': Unbearably smart. 🤯#Canada closes border to non-citizens. #governing https://t.co/5rt757c2ML 9 seconds ago

ctywellnssatlas

𝒞𝒾𝓉𝓎𝒲𝑒𝓁𝓁𝓃𝑒𝓈𝓈𝒜𝓉𝓁𝒶𝓈™ A Smart Place. 🤯#Canada closes border to non-citizens. #governing https://t.co/c9VxxCdBNE 9 seconds ago

kh93291

Krissy MAGA Trudeau closes Canada border to non-citizens https://t.co/i3oaJluC1S 17 seconds ago

shamo_jaime

Jaime Shamo RT @WTHRcom: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is closing borders to anyone who isn't a citizen or permanent resident in response to the… 38 seconds ago

WJHL11

WJHL Trudeau closes Canada border to non-citizens https://t.co/3z5xBYVBRA 1 minute ago

rudolphgl

GLORIA Canada closing borders to non-citizens, non-residents https://t.co/QfNKdaXgcF 1 minute ago

ladyj130

Jerri Martin RT @kwtx: #BREAKING - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permane… 1 minute ago

susieqf1

Sue Forbis Trudeau closes Canada border to non-citizens https://t.co/RoMgHBdxTJ 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.