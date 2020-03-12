Trudeau closes Canada border to non-citizens.

Monday, 16 March 2020 () TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country’s border to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trudeau announced the move outside his residence, where is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus. Trudeau also said he will restrict flights […]
Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus Sophie Grégoire Trudeau experienced mild, flu-like symptoms that prompted her to get tested on Wednesday. She recently returned to Canada from a trip to London. Sophie Trudeau, via 'The Wall Street Journal' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...
