Spain, France And Other Countries In Europe Announce Lockdown Measures

Newsy Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Spain, France And Other Countries In Europe Announce Lockdown MeasuresWatch VideoGovernments throughout Europe are announcing full and partial nationwide lockdowns to combat the growing number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Spain's government has banned residents from leaving their homes unless they are buying food or medicine, going to work or to the hospital. Drones are being used to tell...
News video: Spain, France And Other Countries In Europe Announce Lockdown Measures

Spain, France And Other Countries In Europe Announce Lockdown Measures 00:40

 European governments are enacting full or partial lockdowns to prevent spread of the virus.

Watch | Coronavirus: Spaniards applaud health workers from windows & balconies [Video]

Watch | Coronavirus: Spaniards applaud health workers from windows & balconies

Amid COVID-19 crisis, Spaniards applaud health workers from balconies. People took their windows and balconies honouring public health workers. Spain is among the worst hit countries in Europe after..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:24Published
Elderly Britons May Be In Self-Isolation For Four Months [Video]

Elderly Britons May Be In Self-Isolation For Four Months

Britain has taken a distinctly different approach to tackling coronavirus from European countries such as Italy, Spain and France. The latter have imposed stringent lockdowns to try to slow the spread..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Italy, France and Spain report more coronavirus deaths

Italy, France and Spain, the three European countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus, have each recorded their highest single-day death count. The spike in Italy...
CBS News

Millions confined to homes after Spain and France impose lockdowns

Measures mean 174m people in Europe now face restrictions on movement in their own countries
FT.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comSeattle TimesPremium Times Nigeria

