Coronavirus: UK goes into lockdown as Boris Johnson orders Brits to stop all 'non-essential' social contact

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Boris Johnson plunged Britain into lockdown today - urging everyone in the country to stop all "non-essential" contact with others.The PM warned that the Boris Johnson plunged Britain into lockdown today - urging everyone in the country to stop all "non-essential" contact with others.The PM warned that the coronavirus was now in a phase of rapid spread across the UK, and it was time... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend