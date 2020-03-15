Global  

News24.com | US begins first human trial of coronavirus vaccine: statement

Monday, 16 March 2020
The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against coronavirus disease 2019 has begun in Seattle, US health officials say.
News video: Human Trial Begins for Coronavirus Vaccine: Report

Human Trial Begins for Coronavirus Vaccine: Report 01:02

 A source within the government says human testing has now begun on the first phase of a coronavirus vaccine. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday, according to a government official....
Seattle Times

US researchers start human trials for coronavirus vaccine

The US has started testing a potential coronavirus vaccine on healthy volunteers in Seattle. While the first stage of testing was "launched in record speed" it...
Deutsche Welle


