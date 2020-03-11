Global  

Vatican Holy Week Celebrations 'Under Study' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Monday, 16 March 2020
Vatican Holy Week Celebrations 'Under Study' Amid Coronavirus OutbreakWatch VideoHoly Week ceremonies at the Vatican could proceed without the public this year as Italy tries to curb its ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

A Vatican spokesperson told reporters all celebrations during the week before Easter, April 5-11, are "confirmed." But he said how those events will be conducted and who will be...
News video: Vatican Holy Week Celebrations 'Under Study' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

 A Vatican spokesperson said all celebrations during the week before Easter are &quot;confirmed,&quot; but it&apos;s unclear if the public will be allowed to attend.

Recent related news from verified sources

Vatican Holy Week celebrations to take place without the presence of the faithful (Prefecture of the Papal Household)

The Prefecture of the Pontifical Household announced that “because of the current global public health emergency, all the liturgical celebrations of Holy Week...
Catholic Culture

Vatican’s Holy Week to proceed but without public amid virus

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s Holy Week ceremonies will go ahead but without public attendance as Italy tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the...
Seattle Times

