Idris Elba says he has coronavirus: ‘no symptoms so far’

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since Friday when he found out about his possible exposure. Elba is the latest high profile celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. Last week, […]
News video: Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis 00:49

 Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis The actor took to Twitter to share the news on Monday. Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter Elba now joins Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as prominent celebrities who have self-isolated after testing positive for COVID-19.

