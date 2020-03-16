Global  

Guatemala suspends flights in growing Central America coronavirus lockdown

Reuters India Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Guatemala said it will suspend all flights and ban foreigners from entering the country for two weeks, while El Salvador and Honduras were in a state of near lockdown on Monday to halt the spread of coronavirus in one of the world's poorest regions.
